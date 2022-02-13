11th annual Destry Horton Fire School, hosted in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 11th Annual Destry Horton Fire School is happening at the Great Plains Technology Center all weekend long.

The free three day courses started last night and continue until tomorrow.

Firefighters from across the state are learning how to battle wildfires in 14 classes.

They’ll also have the opportunity to receive medical and leadership training.

This is the first year it’s being held in Lawton... it was at Fort Sill until the pandemic.

“It’s very important that we support our local volunteer firefighters in the state of Oklahoma,” Reed said. “Of the thousand fire departments that are in Oklahoma, 45 of them are paid. The rest of them are volunteers, so the volunteers need access to free training.”

Classes range from Downed Firefighter Rescue to Emergency Vehicles Driver Training.

The next fire service training will be at the Camp Gruber Training Center in March.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.