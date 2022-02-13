7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend kicks back in tomorrow through the first half of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Winds have died down across Texoma from what we saw earlier today, allowing for tonight to be clear, cool, and calm. Temperatures will fall into the 20s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Very little cloud coverage overnight making for good stargazing conditions. The moon is currently in the waxing gibbous phase, becoming a full moon on Wednesday. The official name for the full moon in February is the “Snow moon”, which seems like not-so-subtle foreshadowing.

Tomorrow a more zonal atmospheric pattern will emerge, allowing for another warming trend to kick back in as temperatures rise into the low/mid 60s on Sunday afternoon. Expect sunny skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures continue to warm Monday-Wednesday into the low/mid 70s. On Tuesday, strong warm advection from the south and a tight pressure gradient from an approaching closed low and trough will bring gusty winds between 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph, allowing for critical fire weather conditions. These winds continue into Wednesday as critical fire weather conditions are expected.

The closed low and trough will make their way from the west into the southern plains late on Wednesday. Increased moisture into the southern plains from the closed low and a low-level-jet will allow for the convection of showers and storms in parts of Texoma during the late afternoon and evening. There is currently a slight chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms, mainly for areas south and east of I-44. A cold front associated with the low will funnel in cold air into the area late Wednesday and early Thursday. Temperatures will fall from the mid 70s on Wednesday, down to the mid 40s on Thursday.

Depending on the timing of the cold air, as well as the timing/placement of the closed low (i.e. how far north it tracks) on Thursday, Texoma could see wintry mix and snow during the early morning hours. Of course there is still a lot uncertainties with this, as well as with the rain Wednesday night, as models are still in disagreement because of the numerous factors that go into forecasting the placement, coverage, timing, and extent of the precipitation, both rain and wintry. We will continue to keep you updated as models become more accurate and become more in agreement the closer we get to the middle of next week.

