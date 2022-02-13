Cache food giveaway feeds families in need Saturday

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache families got some much needed relief on Saturday as several organizations partnered to feed the community.

Volunteers provided boxes and bags full of food, including meat and non-perishable items, to anyone needing a helping hand.

All they had to do was show up and pop the trunk.

The giveaway kicked off early this morning, despite frigid temperatures, with nearly 60 people showing up the first half hour.

According to Ward 4 Councilman Mark Hill and Mayor Scott Brown, there were enough supplies to feed up to around 300 families.

“We just wanted to show them that we appreciate them, especially in the times that we’re in right now. We just want to spread alittle love to our community,” Hill said.

“I was lucky enough to stand out front, and kind of greet people as they were coming in,” Brown said. “Everyone was saying how much they appreciate it, I believe this is the first time we’ve ever done something like this in Cache.. so to me this is one of the proudest moments I’ve had as mayor.”

Brown said they ran out of food around one o’ clock, meaning the group definitely met their goal for the afternoon.

