First Alert Forecast: Great Stretch of Weather Ahead, Fire Weather Risk Returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A great forecast is ahead today as we are gearing up for highs in the low 60s and sunny skies. Winds will be much calmer today than they were yesterday, but the northerly breeze will do it’s best to keep us from warming up too much. For tomorrow, a southerly breeze returns. Combined with sunny skies, we will see temperatures shoot into the upper 60s and low 70s. This warming trend continues, as Tuesday will see a high of 73 and Wednesday will see a high of 75.

As vegetation continues to remain mostly dormant and the drought continues to intensify, strong southerly winds this week will create an enhanced risk for wildfires, as our fire conditions will be Critical on Tuesday and Elevated on Wednesday before the arrival of our next cold front.

As a storm system makes its way into Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, we will begin to see a pattern change along with it. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact track and placement of this storm system, but the potential is certainly there to see some severe weather across Texoma. The moisture content of the atmosphere will be supportive enough to fuel strong to severe thunderstorms, given the placement of the storms. The storm system will also bring a fairly substantial cold front, knocking our highs back down into the upper 40s for Thursday, as well as bringing the potential for some winter weather right on the heels of the storm. The placement of this is still uncertain, and the forecast is still several days away, so there is lots of time for it to evolve.

As we look beyond the middle of the week, we look to return quickly to our slightly above average pattern, with most of our highs in the Bonus Forecast sitting in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

