Fort Sill hosts inaugural Buffalo Soldier run

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many people gathered at Fort Sill for the inaugural Buffalo Soldier Run Saturday morning.

It commemorated Black History Month and the contributions of Buffalo Soldiers to Fort-Sill.

Women, men, children and even pets lined up in front of the three mile track.

Some walked, jogged or ran and throughout the race, historical markers explained the Buffalo Soldiers’ history.

“When you think about Henry O. Flipper, about the Buffalo Soldiers and the 10th Calvary who built this installation, I can’t think of a better way to honor them today,” Harrison said. “And to be out here in this weather, conducting a run. This also ties into the them of this year’s Black History Month. Black health and wellness, this is an opportunity to get out and stretch our legs, arm and some of us our backs.”

The event was free and open to public.

After completing the run, participants could purchase a limited edition Buffalo Soldier Run t-shirt.

