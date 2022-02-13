Expert Connections
Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Apache

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 59-year-old woman from Apache.

According to police, Wanda Fowler was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue knit sweater with a dark blue or black jacket on W. Apache Trail Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11.

Police said she has a disability and is in danger of serious bodily harm.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

