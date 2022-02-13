Tradition continues with Polar Plunge in Medicine Park

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of people jumped into freezing cold water on Saturday for the Polar Plunge in Medicine Park.

The highly anticipated tradition kicks off each year with splash.

It was postponed last weekend due to thin ice on Bath Lake.

According to Charley Wright, who is also known as Santa Claus in the little town, this is the 24th organized Polar Plunge.

It’s a tradition he said continues to grow and one he’s proud to be a big part of.

“More and more people are seeing and actually it’s not as bad as people think,” Wright said. “When you jump in, it kind of works up all your nerve endings and makes you feel really, really good. We had today many, many first time jumpers.”

He said if you haven’t done the jump, you can’t really know what it feels like, but it is rejuvenating.

Children and adults were dressed up to participate and plenty of folks came out to Medicine Park just to watch.

