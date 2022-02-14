226 new Coronavirus deaths reported since Friday in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control reported 226 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since Friday.

So far, 14,056 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 3,700 new cases of the virus since Friday.

1,458 new cases were reported Saturday, 1,523 new cases on Sunday and 760 new cases were reported Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,621.

According to OSDH, there are currently 20,209 active cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

