7News First Alert Weather: Another sunny and even warmer day as next storm system looms on the horizon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today is expected to be even warmer than yesterday as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s. This is due in part to another full day of sunshine and southerly winds at 5-15 mph bringing up warm air into the southern plains.

Tuesday will continue this warming trend with highs in the low/mid 70s. However, due to the approaching and deepening trough out west, the jet stream will breeze even stronger in the upper atmosphere. This will lead to a decrease in surface pressure across the eastern Rockies and south/central Plains, allowing for gusty surface winds here in Texoma. Winds will be breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Combined with the warm temperatures and abundant dry fuels from lack of vegetation, a critical fire weather danger is in place for all of Texoma. Fire weather watches will go into effect Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM for western counties in Oklahoma and Texas.

Wednesday will start off with temperatures still rising into 70s with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, although cloud coverage will increase through the morning, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected for Texoma ahead of the storm system moving in that evening. Some cloud coverage will limit the instability of potential storms, though prevalent low-level-moisture and the above-average temperatures could lead to isolated strong to severe storms in eastern Texoma counties. Rain coverage will be greatest for the eastern half of Texoma, though the greatest amount of rainfall will be east of I-35. A cold front will precede the closed low and trough on Wednesday evening, shifting winds out of the north and ushering in much cooler air behind it as wind chills Thursday morning fall into the teens.

At the moment models are still in slight disagreement about not only how much rain we could see, but who will see rain, the timing of the rain, and the potential for severe weather. The paragraph above is our best estimate for what we can expect here in Texoma once the system arrives and moves through.

Rain coverage will be greatest overnight into Thursday morning. As the cold air settles in, wrap-around moisture and rain behind the closed low as it moves northeast could allow for snow and wintry mix for parts of Texoma during the morning hours. Like with the rain, models are not in agreement of the coverage of winter weather as factors such as when the cold air will settle in, how cold will it get, the placement and timing of the closed low, and the amount of wrap-around moisture will determine how far south the snow and wintry mix will get. As of right now, northern counties along I-40 will have the best chance to see winter weather, but could get as far south as the Red River. Snow accumulation looks to be very low for southwestern Oklahoma, so don’t expect a winter wonderland scenario like we had a week and a half ago, but slick spots will be a concern for travel during the morning. Precipitation chances of any type will fall off by the afternoon as the closed low moves off to the north and east. Highs on Thursday will only reach into the mid 40s.

To end off this week, sunny skies will return heading into the weekend as temperatures rise back above average into the 50s on Friday and the 60s on Saturday.

