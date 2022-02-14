Expert Connections
Community shows love to Valentine’s Day fundraiser

By Haley Wilson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Think Ability in Duncan is busy this Valentine’s Day as they’re doing their 4th annual Valentine’s Day Fundraiser. Think Ability is a not-for-profit organization that teaches people with developmental disabilities living skills.

They’ve been making and delivering floral arraignments as they got 1,000 roses this year.

Sheila Decarlo, with Think Ability, said they’ve seen this fundraiser grow every year since starting it. Not only does the Duncan community support it, but so does communities across Stephens County.

“During the winter time, it’s kind of rough for the garden,” Decarlo said. “We don’t have a lot of customers that come in and buy things, so this is a really, really good fundraiser for us because it helps bring money into our organization and helps put people like LeeAnna to work.”

Decarlo said the vases they used were donated by people in the community. She said they started delivering flowers on Friday, but Monday will be their busiest delivery day.

