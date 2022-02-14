Fletcher Peace Officers, Comanche Co. deputies de-escalate mental health crisis

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fletcher Peace Officers and Comanche County Deputies de-escalated a situation in which a man suffered from a mental health crisis Sunday evening.

At around 5 p.m., officers were called to a home in Fletcher where an elderly man was discharging a pistol.

Authorities established an incident command center and defensive perimeter around the home.

Comanche County dispatch and a deputy as well as two people from the Fletcher Crisis Intervention Team used de-escalation techniques until entry was made into the home.

The crisis victim was transported to receive medical evaluation and treatment.

No one was harmed during the course of the incident.

