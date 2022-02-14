Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt names new member to state board of education

Sarah Lepak would replace Bill Flanagan of Congressional District 2, who resigned from the position.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has named a new member to the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

Sarah Lepak’s appointment needs to be confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate.

She would replace Bill Flanagan of Congressional District 2, who resigned from the position.

“I am pleased to nominate Sarah Lepak to serve on the State Board of Education,” said Governor Stitt. “I am confident that she will put the needs of students first and strive to make Oklahoma Top Ten in education.”

According to Governor Stitt’s office, Lepak is currently a Senior Environmental Project Manager at QuikTrip Corp. in Tulsa, leading the company’s compliance department.

Lepak is from Claremore, graduating from Claremore Public Schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2002.

She has served on the OU Price College of Business Management/Entrepreneurship advisory board since 2010.

