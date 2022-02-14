Kids play in Under Armour Junior League in southwest Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A few lucky kids are honing their golf skills by playing in the Junior League presented by Under Armour right here in southwest Oklahoma.

From 7-years-old to 17-years-old, they all have something in common: the love for the game.

Eli Seals and Sean Hardin are 16th and 34th in the world in their age brackets, respectively.

“I really like competing and playing with my brother,” Seals said.

“Hitting some iron. Getting better,” Hardin said.

Bobby Taylor has assembled eight of the best and most passionate kids across the state to play in the Under Armour Junior League.

“It’s more than a sport,” Taylor said. “I mean, sports in general are more than actually throwing a ball. It’s the leadership, the fellowship and being able to process tasks that are very hard in life. We see it all the time.”

Two of those are Madison Muniz and Bentley Armstrong, ready to take on any competitor that challenges them.

“I like being competitive, so I like playing with my friends and trying to win all the tournaments I get to play,” Muniz said.

“My biggest goal would be probably like shooting a 35 or something,” Armstrong said.

It’s sponsored by professional golfer on the PGA Tour Jordan Spieth, a role model for many of the children and teens, including Owen Seals.

“Try to make it onto the PGA and just the little things,” Seals said. “Don’t let other people say like you’re bad at golf, just keep on doing it and you’ll know that you’ll be good at it.”

With one golfer even raising the money to buy his own clubs to start with.

“I think it was just the fact that I got to play a sport where it was calm and not much stuff happened,” said Jake Herbert.

Seniors at Lawton High Jaeden Ellis and Zachary Siaca in the league have already committed to play golf at two colleges in southwest Oklahoma.

“It’s going to put somebody on the right track being little and it’s a good thing for discipline and just the experience,” Ellis said.

“The bond you have with your teammates and growing up with all the people you played golf with as a kid,” Siaca said.

And even though Coach Taylor wants the kids to always work on getting better, that’s not the most important part.

“We try to teach the kids to get back on course and have goals and literally just continue one and understand it’s just a sport and what we want is we want to build great Americans, basically, and if you hit a golf ball, that’s just a perk,” Taylor said.

The Western Oklahoma Spring 2022 Schedule includes stops at the Lawton Country Club, The Territory in Duncan and Winter Creek Golf Club in Blanchard.

It begins in March.

