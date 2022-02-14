Lawton culinary students inspiring hope with yard signs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an effort to spread a little positivity across the area, culinary students in Lawton will be posting yard signs with positive, inspirational quotes around the city.

The project, “Staking Positivity,” is the group’s national program submission for the Lawton Family Career and Community Leaders of America contest.

The signs will be staked across town, with the mission to spread positivity across the community, and help improve mental health and well-being.

Local businesses can purchase the signs by contacting the groups sponsor, Lori Grant, at the email address on your screen.

The signs are $25 each and will help to pay for the FCCLA’s travel expenses when they head to contest.

Lastly, they hope you will share their signs on Instagram, if you see them in the community, and don’t forget to include #stakingpositivity.

