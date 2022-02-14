Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Multiple crews battling grass, structure fire in Lawton

Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire crews are fighting a grassfire that has spread to a structure between Wolf St. and Jefferson Ave. near 25th St. in Lawton Monday afternoon.

The grass fire was first called in around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Our photographer on the scene confirmed that the fire did spread to one structure.

There are no words of any injuries at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jayme Garcia of Comanche was pronounced...
One dead after Sunday morning crash in Stephens County
According to police, Wanda Fowler was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue knit sweater with a...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Apache
According to Charley Wright, who is also known as Santa Claus in the little town, this is the...
Tradition continues with Polar Plunge in Medicine Park
At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home in Fletcher where an elderly man was...
Fletcher Peace Officers, Comanche Co. deputies de-escalate mental health crisis
Isaiah Orlando Dean
Man facing charges for assault, firing weapon outside home in Lawton

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
According to OSDH, there are currently 20,209 active cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.
226 new Coronavirus deaths reported since Friday in Oklahoma
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash