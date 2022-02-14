Multiple crews battling grass, structure fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire crews are fighting a grassfire that has spread to a structure between Wolf St. and Jefferson Ave. near 25th St. in Lawton Monday afternoon.

The grass fire was first called in around 1:20 p.m. Monday.

Our photographer on the scene confirmed that the fire did spread to one structure.

There are no words of any injuries at this time.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

