One in critical condition after Caddo County crash

(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured in a crash in Caddo County Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highways 58 and 152, just over 4 miles north of Alfalfa when the driver of a 2009 Chevy 1500 was heading north on Highway 58 and went off the road to the right. OHP said the driver got back onto the road before going off to the left.

OHP said the vehicle rolled three times and landed rightside up on its wheels.

According to the OHP’s crash report, the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

