One dead after Sunday morning crash in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Stephens County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Comanche, where Jose Garcia III and Jayme Garcia were traveling southbound on a county road.

Jose lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over twice, ejecting both people from the Chevy Silverado.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jayme Garcia of Comanche was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jose was transported by survival flight to Duncan Regional Hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.