One dead after Sunday morning crash in Stephens County

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Stephens County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Comanche, where Jose Garcia III and Jayme Garcia were traveling southbound on a county road.

Jose lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over twice, ejecting both people from the Chevy Silverado.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jayme Garcia of Comanche was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jose was transported by survival flight to Duncan Regional Hospital.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

