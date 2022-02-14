Expert Connections
One injured in Kiowa County crash

(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Near GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Kiowa County Monday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 6:49 a.m., a 2000 Jeep heading east on Highway 9 hit a deer, then went off the road.

OHP said the driver then overcorrected, going back onto the road, and then flipped the Jeep an unknown amount of times.

The driver was ejected when the vehicle flipped.

According to a crash report, the driver was flown to OU Medical Center in good condition.

