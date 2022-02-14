Power out for hundreds after fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire that broke out near a substation Monday morning knocked out power for hundreds of people in Comanche County.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. on SE 60th St. and was under control by 10:30.

An outage map shows power out for more than 1,600 people from Flower Mound Road to NE 120th Street and from Townley Road to just south of Gore Boulevard.

Power is estimated to be back on by 1:30 p.m.

