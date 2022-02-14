Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Students at Horace Mann Elementary take part in Kindness Week

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kindness is contagious, at least that is what Horace Mann Elementary in Duncan is teaching its students each day, but especially this week, in honor of Kindness Week.

The school will celebrate the week by doing community service projects across the city, plus a special celebration on Random Acts of Kindness day this Thursday.

They have multiple projects outlined for the week, including their yearly “Soaring to Serve” project, which will collect non-perishable food items, and items like can openers for the Oklahoma blessing boxes.

They also colored place mats for meals on wheels and made cards for the nursing home.

“The kids are really, really enjoying it,” school counselor Kristy Rochelle said. “The place mats that they made last week, they took a lot of pride and effort into it. We’ve had some calls this morning already, from people who received those place mats with tears in their voices. The kids are just really enjoying it.”

They do have a drop off for items from the local community, so if you wish to donate, you can drop it off at the Michael Day Farmer’s Insurance branch at 4303 N. Highway 81.

They also plan to hold a special assembly on Friday to present their collections to the Oklahoma Blessing Boxes which are ran by Weaver Clinics.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jayme Garcia of Comanche was pronounced...
One dead after Sunday morning crash in Stephens County
Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
According to police, Wanda Fowler was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue knit sweater with a...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Apache
A fire near a substation in Lawton Monday morning knocked out power for more than 1,600 people.
UPDATE: Power restored after fire in Lawton
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash

Latest News

The project, “Staking Positivity,” is the group’s national program submission for the Lawton...
Lawton culinary students inspiring hope with yard signs
Sarah Lepak would replace Bill Flanagan of Congressional District 2, who resigned from the...
Gov. Stitt names new member to state board of education
In honor of Black History Month, 7NEWS is highlighting some students from southwest Oklahoma...
SWOK students attending HBCUs: Freeman McGahee
Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton