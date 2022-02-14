Students at Horace Mann Elementary take part in Kindness Week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kindness is contagious, at least that is what Horace Mann Elementary in Duncan is teaching its students each day, but especially this week, in honor of Kindness Week.

The school will celebrate the week by doing community service projects across the city, plus a special celebration on Random Acts of Kindness day this Thursday.

They have multiple projects outlined for the week, including their yearly “Soaring to Serve” project, which will collect non-perishable food items, and items like can openers for the Oklahoma blessing boxes.

They also colored place mats for meals on wheels and made cards for the nursing home.

“The kids are really, really enjoying it,” school counselor Kristy Rochelle said. “The place mats that they made last week, they took a lot of pride and effort into it. We’ve had some calls this morning already, from people who received those place mats with tears in their voices. The kids are just really enjoying it.”

They do have a drop off for items from the local community, so if you wish to donate, you can drop it off at the Michael Day Farmer’s Insurance branch at 4303 N. Highway 81.

They also plan to hold a special assembly on Friday to present their collections to the Oklahoma Blessing Boxes which are ran by Weaver Clinics.

