378 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Less than 400 new Coronavirus cases were reported statewide in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 378 new infections of the virus were reported Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases down to 1,534.

There are currently 18,578 active cases across Oklahoma according to OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 23 new deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

So far, 14,079 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

