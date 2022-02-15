7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire danger tomorrow ahead of possible severe storms late Wednesday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Tuesday, near critical-to-critical fire weather conditions for Texoma with mild afternoon highs topping out in the low 70s. Relative humidity will be as low as 15-30% and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to to 40 mph. Fires that begin will will spread rapidly and be very hard to contain. Prevent any outdoor activities that could create sparks, don’t throw cigarettes out the window and obey ongoing burn bans.

On Wednesday, an approaching upper-level low and the associated cold front will allow scattered-to-widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop late Wednesday night and throughout Thursday morning. Several strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including large hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. There will be a low but non-zero tornado threat for any supercells that are able to develop east of the dry line. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

There is still some uncertainty on the placement of the upper-level low, which will ultimately determine what areas could see a wintry mix and snow on the backside of the system on Thursday. At the moment, the best chance for any snow will be along and just south of I-40 with higher accumulations remaining north of Texoma. This is still subject to change as models get a better handle on the progression of the upper-level low.

Behind the cold front temperatures will fall quickly, going from the low 50s around midnight to the mid 30s during the late morning and throughout the afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with wind gusts approaching 45-50 mph. Maximum wind chills will be in the teens throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.