Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire danger tomorrow ahead of possible severe storms late Wednesday night

Winter weather not out of the question for parts of Texoma Thursday morning
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Tuesday, near critical-to-critical fire weather conditions for Texoma with mild afternoon highs topping out in the low 70s. Relative humidity will be as low as 15-30% and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to to 40 mph. Fires that begin will will spread rapidly and be very hard to contain. Prevent any outdoor activities that could create sparks, don’t throw cigarettes out the window and obey ongoing burn bans.

On Wednesday, an approaching upper-level low and the associated cold front will allow scattered-to-widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop late Wednesday night and throughout Thursday morning. Several strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including large hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. There will be a low but non-zero tornado threat for any supercells that are able to develop east of the dry line. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

There is still some uncertainty on the placement of the upper-level low, which will ultimately determine what areas could see a wintry mix and snow on the backside of the system on Thursday. At the moment, the best chance for any snow will be along and just south of I-40 with higher accumulations remaining north of Texoma. This is still subject to change as models get a better handle on the progression of the upper-level low.

Behind the cold front temperatures will fall quickly, going from the low 50s around midnight to the mid 30s during the late morning and throughout the afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with wind gusts approaching 45-50 mph. Maximum wind chills will be in the teens throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Jayme Garcia of Comanche was pronounced...
One dead after Sunday morning crash in Stephens County
Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
According to police, Wanda Fowler was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue knit sweater with a...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Apache
A fire near a substation in Lawton Monday morning knocked out power for more than 1,600 people.
UPDATE: Power restored after fire in Lawton
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products