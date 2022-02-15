7News First Alert Weather: Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings across Texoma for an extremely windy and warm Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Winds will pick up across Texoma early on this morning, breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph through most of the day, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Near-critical to critical fire weather conditions will be present as a Red Flag Warning is in place for most of Southwestern Oklahoma and parts of Northwest Texas this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is also in place for most of Southwestern Oklahoma this afternoon. Make sure to avoid actions that could lead to fires that could rapidly spread and be difficult to contain. Temperatures will top out in the low/mid 70s with cloud coverage gradually increasing, becoming partly cloudy later today.

Tonight will see another instance of increasing cloud coverage, along with continuing breezy winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Because of the clouds and strong southerly winds, temperatures will only get down to the 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will continue to see gusty southerly winds along with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the 70s. By the evening hours, an approaching low and cold front will allow for convection of widespread showers and storms heading into the nighttime hours. Strong-to-severe storms are possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Main threats include up to ping-pong ball sized hail and wind gusts up to 60-70 mph. Greatest coverage for rain and storms will be for eastern counties in Texoma.

Depending on the placement and progression of the upper low, along with how quickly the cold air settles in, will determine who will see wintry mix and snow Thursday morning. Areas along and just south of I-40 will see the best chance for not only snow, but also some accumulation. Wintry mix and snow could make it as far south as the counties in Texas along the Red River, but this is all still subject to change as models get better accuracy on the track of the upper low. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s through much of the day, as winds pick up out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph. Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the 20s and teens.

