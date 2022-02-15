Crews responding to grass, structure fire in Duncan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are battling a grass and structure fire in Stephens County.
It broke out before 1:30 off of Nickels Road, just south of the Lawton/Duncan Y.
According to our photographer on the scene, Marlow and Duncan Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Our photographer said grass and a building had both caught fire.
