Crews responding to grass, structure fire in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are battling a grass and structure fire in Stephens County.

It broke out before 1:30 off of Nickels Road, just south of the Lawton/Duncan Y.

According to our photographer on the scene, Marlow and Duncan Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Our photographer said grass and a building had both caught fire.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.