FBI investigation underway in northern Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An FBI investigation is underway at a home in northern Comanche County.

The investigation is taking place at a home on NW McIntosh Road.

According to Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley, the crime happened on tribal land, and the case has been taken over by federal investigators.

7News has reached out to FBI officials to learn the details of the investigation.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.