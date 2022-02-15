Expert Connections
Fire breaks out at home after welding incident

Cox's Store crews contain outside fire at 65th and Cache.
Cox's Store crews contain outside fire at 65th and Cache.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A small outside fire happened near Highway 65 and Cache a little after 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the fire sparked as the homeowner was welding in his garage.

Though crews from Cox’s Store were able to get it under control in a short time, they want to remind people to be mindful of the ban, and how these dry conditions can possibly lead to disastrous wildfires.

