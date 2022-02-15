Fire breaks out at home after welding incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A small outside fire happened near Highway 65 and Cache a little after 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said the fire sparked as the homeowner was welding in his garage.

Though crews from Cox’s Store were able to get it under control in a short time, they want to remind people to be mindful of the ban, and how these dry conditions can possibly lead to disastrous wildfires.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.