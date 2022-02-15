Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Founder’s Day event to highlight mental health

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mental health has become a highlighted topic across the country, so for this year’s Founder’s Day, the Lawton PTA and Lawton Public Schools will host a mental health forum.

The forum is to help shed light on the growing issue of Mental Health in the country and in schools.

It will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Life Ready Center.

The forum features numerous guest speakers including Felisha Mendez with LPS’ Project Aware and Shanti Hubbard with New Directions.

They hope parents and students will join them to learn more about Mental Health, and how people can better understand it.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
A fire near a substation in Lawton Monday morning knocked out power for more than 1,600 people.
UPDATE: Power restored after fire in Lawton
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash
One injured in Kiowa County crash
At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home in Fletcher where an elderly man was...
Fletcher Peace Officers, Comanche Co. deputies de-escalate mental health crisis

Latest News

Southwest Medical Center hosts heart disease awareness luncheon for women on Feb. 15.
Southwest Medical Center hosts heart disease awareness luncheon
Aaron Stone
Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility
Jatarvis Pratt has been sentenced in federal court for being a convicted felon in possession of...
Lawton man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge
Crews were called out to a grass fire in Stephens County Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Fires in Duncan, Comanche out