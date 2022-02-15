Founder’s Day event to highlight mental health

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mental health has become a highlighted topic across the country, so for this year’s Founder’s Day, the Lawton PTA and Lawton Public Schools will host a mental health forum.

The forum is to help shed light on the growing issue of Mental Health in the country and in schools.

It will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Life Ready Center.

The forum features numerous guest speakers including Felisha Mendez with LPS’ Project Aware and Shanti Hubbard with New Directions.

They hope parents and students will join them to learn more about Mental Health, and how people can better understand it.

