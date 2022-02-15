Expert Connections
House subcommittee approves additional $30m for roads, bridges

A bill to approve an additional $30m in funds for roads and bridges in Oklahoma passed a subcommittee this week.(KXII)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma House subcommittee has approved a bill that would give an additional $30 million in appropriations to fixing roads and bridges in the state.

House Bill 3318, written by Sen. Chris Kidd of Waurika, would raise the maximum amount that can be appointed to the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund from motor vehicle revenue from the current $120 million to $150 million.

It was approved unanimously this week by the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Transportation.

“I was glad to hear the Governor’s call for additional infrastructure funding during his State of the State address last week,” said Rep. Nicole Miller, who chairs the House A&B Subcommittee on Transportation. “Investment in infrastructure is an investment in every single Oklahoman. The drivability and safety of roads and bridges greatly influences a community’s ability to function and grow. We must continue in our efforts not only to maintain, but to improve and grow all of our infrastructure systems across the state.”

The bill can now be heard before the full House Appropriations & Budget Committee.

