Inmate charged with cell mate’s murder at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility has been charged for his cell mate’s murder.

Aaron Stone has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of contraband by an inmate.

According to court documents, around 1:28 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2021, a correctional officer and nurse were passing out medication to inmates when Stone walked out of his cell with blood on his clothes and admitted to killing his cell mate, Riley Walker.

According to court documents, Stone later admitted to authorities that he and Walker got into a fight and he then knocked Walker unconscious before he stabbed and beat him to death.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.