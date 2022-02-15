Expert Connections
Lawton Legends: Sarah Elizabeth Owens

Sarah Elizabeth Owens is featured for Lawton Legends.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sarah Elizabeth Owens is Monday’s, Feb. 14, Lawton Legend.

Owens was a Civil rights leader who fought to integrate Doe Doe Park the Lawtonian and other businesses.

She served on several city commissions and was NAACP’s president at the Lawton Branch.

Owens also worked at the Taliaferro Mental Health Clinic and the Patterson Nutrition Center.

She died in 2012 and was born in 1920.

One woman was taken to the hospital this afternoon after a crash in Lawton.
