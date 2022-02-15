Lawton man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office for the Western District of Oklahoma, Jatarvis Mandez Pratt was sentenced for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on Pratt in February 2021. Pratt pleaded guilty to the indictment in June.

According to court documents, police spotted Pratt driving a vehicle in September 2020, and, knowing he did not have a valid driver’s license, pulled him over.

When he pulled over, authorities said Pratt got out and took off running, and eventually was caught and taken into custody.

Authorities said they found a loaded pistol when they searched through his vehicle.

Pratt was previously convicted of feloniously pointing a firearm, first-degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This week, Pratt was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.