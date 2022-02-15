Expert Connections
MacArthur High School cleans up after watermain break

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. - Workers have continued to repair the north wing of MacArthur High School after a flood took place.

The Saturday following the winter storm, a water mainline broke in the second story of the wing, causing up to five inches of water to cover the floors.

A water extraction team immediately got to work on the flooding, and construction is being done to rebuild walls and flooring.

Students have been moved to the opposite side of the building, while they continue to work on the damages.

”I want to assure everyone that we are able to have class here,” Principal Danny Smith said. “Our staff has jumped at the opportunity to serve our kids. It’s looking a littler different and feeling a little different, but we’re getting it done. We’re having regular school, and the kids are the most resilient out of all of us. They’re just plugging a long and having class.”

Smith said the workers said it could take months before they complete the project.

The school will continue to accommodate students, so they can focus on their education.

