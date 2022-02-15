Expert Connections
One injured in single-car crash in Comanche County

A crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. Monday on NW Stoney Point Road and NW Cherry Road.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Comanche County Monday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on NW Stoney Point Road and NW Cherry Road, about six miles west of Elgin.

OHP said in a crash report that a man driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado was heading south on Stoney Point Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

They said the Silverado then hit a pole before going into a ditch, hitting an embankment and coming to a stop.

The driver was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City in fair condition.

