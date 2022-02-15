One person injured after wreck on Lee

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash in Lawton.

It happened on southeast 38th Street and Lee before 4 p.m.

Our photographer on scene said the woman appeared to have veered off the road, crashing through a mailbox before going down the ditch and hitting the culvert.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, though her condition is not known at this time.

