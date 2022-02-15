Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Lawton Monday night has since died.

Lawton Police confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The victim was hit by a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. Monday at 63rd and Cache Road.

Lawton Police said they are still investigating and there is not a suspect in custody at this time.

