Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries

Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Monday night.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Lawton Monday night has since died.

Lawton Police confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The victim was hit by a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. Monday at 63rd and Cache Road.

Lawton Police said they are still investigating and there is not a suspect in custody at this time.

