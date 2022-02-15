Poison Center sees uptick in poisonings of young girls in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information has reported a spike in poisonings among young girls.

The Center reported in the first ten days of February, they saw 51 cases statewide, which is twice as many as compared to the previous ten-day period.

According to officials with the Poison Center, the types of medications used varied, but they included over-the-counter pain relievers like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, said this jump in cases mirrors an increase in self-harm attempts reported by poison centers across the country.

“An additional issue is that many people don’t know that taking too much of an OTC pain reliever can have life-threatening consequences,” said Schaeffer.

The Poison Center suggested for families to keep medications locked up and away and to teach kids how to properly take medication, as well as having conversations about the dangers of misusing medication.

If you are depressed or in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

The Poison Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-222-1222.

