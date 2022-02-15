Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Poison Center sees uptick in poisonings of young girls in Oklahoma

You can call the Poison Control hotline 24/7.
You can call the Poison Control hotline 24/7.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information has reported a spike in poisonings among young girls.

The Center reported in the first ten days of February, they saw 51 cases statewide, which is twice as many as compared to the previous ten-day period.

According to officials with the Poison Center, the types of medications used varied, but they included over-the-counter pain relievers like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, said this jump in cases mirrors an increase in self-harm attempts reported by poison centers across the country.

“An additional issue is that many people don’t know that taking too much of an OTC pain reliever can have life-threatening consequences,” said Schaeffer.

The Poison Center suggested for families to keep medications locked up and away and to teach kids how to properly take medication, as well as having conversations about the dangers of misusing medication.

If you are depressed or in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

The Poison Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-222-1222.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street
A fire near a substation in Lawton Monday morning knocked out power for more than 1,600 people.
UPDATE: Power restored after fire in Lawton
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok

Latest News

Bill to erase state income tax passes committee in Oklahoma
378 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. Monday on NW Stoney Point Road and NW Cherry Road.
One injured in single-car crash in Comanche County
This video recorded last summer has now gone viral, though the board member's page can no...
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok