Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street
A fire near a substation in Lawton Monday morning knocked out power for more than 1,600 people.
UPDATE: Power restored after fire in Lawton
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok

Latest News

Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda
A news conference was held about Halyna Hutchins' family's lawsuit regarding the "Rust" film...
'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
The police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement...
DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim