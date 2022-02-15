Southwest Medical Center hosts heart disease awareness luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heart Disease is the number one killer in the U.S. and women face high odds of having the disease due to some unique risk factors.

To help highlight the risks women face with heart disease, Southwestern Medical Center invited women in the area to join them for a free luncheon on Tuesday.

The Heart of a Woman luncheon featured an area cardiologist, who discussed warning signs and symptoms of heart disease in women.

They also featured a health risk screening and a comprehensive blood test to give attendees a chance to check on their current heart health.

”By offering these screenings we can better check for the risk factors that come in with cardiovascular disease,” RN and cath lab advisor Melissa Farmer said. “With having good blood pressure management and monitoring your cholesterol and your blood sugars, those all help in decreasing your risk for heart disease.”

Farmer said they are happy to offer the service to residents, and allow them the chance to be focus on other types of health issues, not just COVID.

