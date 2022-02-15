Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.(Pool, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors were to begin calling witnesses Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the trial’s first day in the port city of Brunswick on Monday, prosecutors told the jury they have evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. To win convictions on the hate crime charges, they must prove to the jury that Arbery was chased and fatally shot because he was Black.

In their opening statements, defense attorneys called their clients’ use of racist slurs offensive and indefensible. But they insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three are now standing trial in a separate case in U.S. District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
A fire near a substation in Lawton Monday morning knocked out power for more than 1,600 people.
UPDATE: Power restored after fire in Lawton
One in critical condition after Caddo County crash
One injured in Kiowa County crash
At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home in Fletcher where an elderly man was...
Fletcher Peace Officers, Comanche Co. deputies de-escalate mental health crisis

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media.
Social media shows Russian military buildup on Ukraine border
Valerie Boyd, who wrote a well regarded biography of Zora Neale Hurston and editor of an...
Valerie Boyd, Zora Neale Hurston biographer, dead at 58
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy