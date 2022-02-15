Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”Public service announcement for all you parents out there that think it’s okay for your child to decide if they want to be a girl or boy,” McGuire said. “Whatever ridiculous *** pronoun you can come up with.”

And it doesn’t stop there.

Velma Alma Public School Board member Andy McGuire also had words for those who believe differently.

”Find the busiest street that you can find, take your *** out, lay down on the centerline, and do the world a favor,” McGuire said.

This video recorded last summer has now gone viral.

”F.Y.I. to you **** snowflakes, First Amendment applies for all Americans, freedom of speech,” McGuire said.

McGuire’s TikTok page can no longer be found.

But some say the damage is already done.

One parent in particular, Trey Eason planned to speak at the school board meeting tonight.

He believes McGuire should no longer be a school board member, where he makes decisions regarding children.

KSWO reached out to Superintendent Raymond Rice about the matter, he responded with,

“The District has learned that one of it’s board members, Andy McGuire, made a TikTok video this summer commenting on gender,” Rice said. Mr. McGuire was not speaking on behalf of the District nor the board of Education. Any comments he made were his personal views and do not reflect nor state the District’s or Board of Education’s views on these matters. The District does all it can to provide a safe learning environment for all students to follow all applicable laws and will continue to do so in the future.”

