1,047 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,047 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new cases in the state now stands at 1,493.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 14,994 people infected with the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday reported 73 new deaths attributed to the virus in Oklahoma.

So far, 14,152 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began.

