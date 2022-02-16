Expert Connections
53rd annual coin show set for Friday, Saturday in Duncan

(KNOE)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Coin Club is inviting the public out to their 53rd annual coin show.

The event is set for Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19. On Friday it will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

There will be several vendors out at the event, and there will be gold, silver, coins, currency, tokens and more available.

For more information you can contact Ed at 580-475-4570 or Dan at 580-467-0168.

