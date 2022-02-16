7News First Alert Weather: Few severe storms overnight with the chance for winter weather tomorrow morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, showers and thunderstorms will become widespread along and ahead of a potent cold front and the associated upper-level low. Storms will start up around 9:00 pm in western counties and spread across all of Texoma into the overnight hours. Several strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. When storms gather into a Quasi-Linear-Convective-System (QLCS), there will be a threat for a brief spin-up tornado along the leading edge.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front where a cold rain will transition over to a wintry mix and snow for areas mainly along and just south of I-40. Afternoon high temperatures on Thursday will stay steady in the low-to-mid 30s. Expect a brisk north wind at 20-30 mph with wind gusts up to 45-50 mph. As a result, maximum wind chills during the day will be in the teens and low 20s. Gradual clearing will take place during the late afternoon and into the evening.

A quick warming trend is expected to end the workweek with a nearly perfect weekend for any outdoor activities. Looking ahead, another strong front will impact Texoma early Tuesday morning with some moisture making a return during the early-to-middle half of next week.

