7News First Alert Weather: Spring-like setup brings the chance for severe weather tomorrow evening

For tonight, increasing clouds and breezy with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy and unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present in our far western counties. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts.

An approaching upper-level storm system and the associated cold front will spark scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night and early Thursday morning. A few strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts up to 60-70 mph and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Hi-res models show storms firing up around 8:30 pm and continuing to move from west-to-east throughout early Thursday morning.

On the backside of the upper-level low temperatures will fall quickly and a wintry mix along with snow will be possible Thursday morning. The best chance for any accumulating snow will be along and just south of I-40. Winds will be strong out of the north at 25-30 with wind gusts up to 45-50 mph. As a result, maximum feels-like temperatures on Thursday afternoon will be in the teens and low 20s. Any ongoing winter weather will come to an end during the afternoon as the upper-level low moves to the northeast.

A quick warming trend is expected into the upcoming weekend with highs getting back into the mid-to-upper 60s.

