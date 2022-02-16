Bill focused on violent crime offenders passes Oklahoma House

Expert Connections
By Alex Knapp
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill in Oklahoma has made it out of committee that would add to the list of crimes that require an offender to register under the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act.

Those offenses include domestic abuse, domestic assault and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Senate Bill 1568, authored by Senator Michael Brooks of Oklahoma City, passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee by a unanimous vote.

Established in 2004, the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offenders Registration Act requires those convicted of specific violent crimes to register their address with authorities for 10 years following the completion of their sentence.

