Braum’s opens in Elgin with no traffic issues

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Elgin community can now pick up a shake and fries in the drive-thru, with its newest restaurant opening.

Customers lined up Tuesday morning for Braum’s opening and made it through the line quickly.

Mayor JJ Francais said police officers were on standby waiting to direct traffic if issues arised, as some drivers were worried about pile ups.

He’s excited about what new businesses coming to Elgin means for community development.

“For me as a city leader, it’s a big deal because it’s going to be an economic driver that will allow us to expand our public parks, allow us to fix more streets and alleyways. It really is a gateway to everything good in the city,” Francais said.

However, according to Francais, if traffic becomes an issue in the future, he’ll have officers ready to act as human stop lights.

He said he believes this new restaurant has led to an increase in the community’s excitement about all local businesses.

