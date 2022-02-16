Cameron University needs employers for career connection event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is looking for employers to register for an upcoming Red River Career Connection event.

Employers interested in recruiting students, alumni and community members are encouraged to participate in Cameron University’s Red River Career Connection, which will take place virtually from Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11.

The event will offer virtual sessions targeted towards different jobs in the industry.

Employers can pre-register to receive Zoom links to the virtual sessions they want to attend.

During the Zoom sessions, employers can provide an overview of their business and explain job employment opportunities.

Registration for the event is free.

