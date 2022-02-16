Cameron University prepares students for graduation, announces commencements dates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will hold graduation fairs for students who plan to participate in Commencement.

The fairs will be held at both CU-Duncan and Lawton main campus.

Duncan’s graduation fair will be from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at the Learning Resource Center.

From 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, students can stop by the fair at the McCasland Ballroom located in the McMahon Centennial Complex

Students will be able to coordinate Commencement-related activities and services which include completing the application for graduation, purchasing a cap and gown, ordering graduation announcements, exploring graduate school options, discussing student loan obligations and learning about job searches.

Representatives from the Registrar’s Office, Cameron University Alumni Association, Career Services, Admissions, CU Printing Services and Financial Assistance, as well as the CU Bookstore, will be available to guide graduation candidates through the process.

Students unable to participate in the in-person event may still access graduation services by contacting each office individually.

Commencement 2022 will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and Saturday May 7 at Cameron Stadium.

In the event of inclement weather, on either night, a makeup ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at Cameron Stadium.

