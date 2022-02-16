Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University prepares students for graduation, announces commencements dates

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will hold graduation fairs for students who plan to participate in Commencement.

The fairs will be held at both CU-Duncan and Lawton main campus.

Duncan’s graduation fair will be from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at the Learning Resource Center.

From 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, students can stop by the fair at the McCasland Ballroom located in the McMahon Centennial Complex

Students will be able to coordinate Commencement-related activities and services which include completing the application for graduation, purchasing a cap and gown, ordering graduation announcements, exploring graduate school options, discussing student loan obligations and learning about job searches.

Representatives from the Registrar’s Office, Cameron University Alumni Association, Career Services, Admissions, CU Printing Services and Financial Assistance, as well as the CU Bookstore, will be available to guide graduation candidates through the process.

Students unable to participate in the in-person event may still access graduation services by contacting each office individually.

Commencement 2022 will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and Saturday May 7 at Cameron Stadium.

In the event of inclement weather, on either night, a makeup ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at Cameron Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in Comanche County
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Velma school board member goes viral on Tik Tok
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton dies from injuries
Multiple crews were called out to a grass fire that then spread to a structure Monday afternoon...
UPDATE: Large grass fire under control in Lawton
Lawton Police and Lawton Fire Department were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian hit on Cache and 63rd Street

Latest News

Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients.
Oklahoma abortion providers see rise in Texas patients
Oklahoma Empowerment Act moves through legislation
Charles Whitlow is featured for Lawton Legends.
Lawton Legends: Charles Whitlow
Jerrod Bergman faces assault charges after he stabs an inmate.
Lawton Correctional inmate faces assault charges