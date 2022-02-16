Expert Connections
City of Lawton addresses rumors concerning Owens Multipurpose Center

By Makenzie Burk
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton addresses a rumor circulating on social media about the Owens Multipurpose Center in Lawton shutting down.

At the moment, a couple municipal departments have still been working in the City Hall Annex, awaiting their permanent location at City Hall, which is under renovation.

The HVAC system in the Annex building is failing, prompting City officials to find a temporary space to house those departments until City Hall renovations are complete.

City officials considered using some office space inside the Owens Multipurpose Center to house the departments temporarily, but ultimately decided it was not the right fit.

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said that information got out, and was twisted into a rumor that the City was looking to completely shut down the Center.

Burk said that was never an option.

”That was never a consideration it is never been a consideration we have no intention to close that facilities too important to the community or Parks and Recreation department is housed there are housing department is there that center is vital to that community and to the city of Lawton,” He said.

Burk said contrary to the rumor, the City is looking to make upgrades to all three of Lawton’s community centers in the near future.

