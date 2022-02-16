Court date set for man in drug case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A hearing has been set for a man accused of having over two pounds of cocaine in Lawton.

Police arrested Charles Sanders on Feb. 10 after executing a search warrant of a home on Northwest 6th Street.

Officers found 2.19 pounds of cocaine in an Igloo cooler, along with 328.8 grams of methamphetamine, an orange pill bottle which contained approximately 26 grams of liquid methamphetamine and a small plastic baggie which also contained .6 grams of methamphetamine.

According to documents, they also found drug paraphernalia inside of Sanders’ bedroom.

Sanders faces Aggravated Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving with an Invalid License.

His bond has been send at $150,000.

Sanders’ court date has been set for March 17.

